Herriman residents watch fireworks on Monday, July 4, 2022. The fun-filled traditions of Independence Day may be a favorite for most people, but not for your pets.

July 4 is a day where the streets are filled with the scent of an all-American Barbecue and the Utah night sky is painted a blanket of color and smoke from the customary display of fireworks. The fun-filled traditions may be a favorite for most Americans, but not for your pets.

Independence Day is celebrated by 87% of Americans and new data suggests that total consumer spending for the annual holiday will reach $9.5 billion.

Whether you are planning to participate in the organized chaos of the Independence Day traditions or taking it easy instead, it is important to take precautions in order to keep your pets safe during Fourth of July festivities.

Always be prepared

Petco Love, a national nonprofit said, “The 4th of July is a rough time for our pets. While we enjoy the fireworks, most dogs and cats get frightened, and many try to run or hide from the loud sounds.”

Here are some suggestions:

Prior to the holiday madness, make sure your dog has identification. According to Petco Love, the Fourth of July is when the most pets go missing. Another article stated, “From July 4th to July 6th, there is a 30% to 60% increase in lost pets at shelters and animal control facilities,” per dvm360.

The American Veterinary Medical Association encourages all pets to be microchipped with up-to-date contact information.

Have an updated photo of your pet(s).

Secure your yard.

Camp Bow Wow shared suggestions to keep your beloved pets safe. One tip was to exercise your animal early before festivities began and again before the fireworks take over. Doing so will help manage your pets anxiety before the loud noises begin.

Restrict their freedom. Despite the purpose of celebrating America’s independence, pets need to be kept on a short leash. Keep pets inside, safely secure. White noise, a chewing toy and other calming practices can help keep your pets safe during America’s party.

Steer clear of ‘puppy-dog eyes’

According to Texas A&M, “puppy-dog eyes” has been a phrased tool of persuasion by society for decades. One look and you’ll give into any request imaginable.

The Fourth of July is known for slaving away over a grill, ending in an extensive food coma. Greasy food isn’t the best for our bodies, but can also cause potential medical risks for our pets.

Dr. Christine Rutter, a professor at the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences said, “Corn cobs (which cause GI obstruction), grease (from the ground or in grill grease traps), and tasty bits from unsecured trash or handouts commonly cause problems,” Rutter said. “Dogs typically eat a pretty regular diet, so abrupt dietary changes can really throw them into havoc.”

Keep your burgers to yourself this Fourth of July.

The after-party cleanup

Check your yard and check your pastures. According to an email from Best Friends Animal Society, cleanup is one of the most important steps for pet safety. Unlit and leftover fireworks contain harmful substances that can be harmful to your pets.

Ensure your pets safety this Fourth of July.