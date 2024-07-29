FILE - Police patrol outside Forbury Gardens, a day after a multiple stabbing attack in the gardens in Reading, England, Sunday June 21, 2020. Knife crimes are on the rise in England and Wales, and a string of deadly attacks in recent years has stoked public anxiety and led to calls for the government to do more. On July 29, 2024, a knifeman stabbed multiple people at a children's dance and yoga class in Southport, England.

Two children are dead and another nine were injured after a man stabbed multiple people at a dance and yoga class for children in Southport, England.

Among the victims are children who attended the class, marketed to 6- to 11-year olds, The Telegraph reported. Local authorities have taken a man into custody and removed a knife from his possession.

Police said they had arrested a 17-year old suspect but have not yet released a motive for the attack, according to the BBC.

The knife attack occurred at the Hope of Hart children’s club at approximately 11:50 a.m. local time. Merseyside Police arrived at the scene along with 13 ambulances with special resources sent by North West Ambulance Service, or NWAS. There were 25 children in attendance at the class, a Hope of Hart staff member said, according to The Telegraph.

The class was a “Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop,” the BBC reported.

An NWAS spokesperson said the victims have been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby Hospital for aid, as reported by The Telegraph.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital said in a statement, “We can confirm that the trust has declared a major incident. The trust is working with other emergency services to respond to this incident and our emergency department is currently extremely busy.”

A number of other local organizations were involved in providing emergency services, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service, or GNAAS, North West Air Ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, per BBC.

“We delivered advanced emergency care to one patient before accompanying them to hospital by road,” a spokesperson for GNAAS said.

Keir Starmer responds to stabbing attack in England

Despite the chaos and horror immediately following the stabbing, the community sprang into action. Neighbors took children from the class into their homes and away from danger.

“Everyone was trying to save the young kids,” Colin Parry told the BBC. He added that a local builder also helped children leave the scene safely.

Per The Telegraph, Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded to the attack: “Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops.”

Southport MP Patrick Hurley also offered his condolences to locals. He said, “I am hoping for the best possible outcomes to the casualties affected. My thoughts go out to all those affected, their loved ones and to the entire community.”