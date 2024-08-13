After two intense days of wind on Sunday and Monday that fueled wildfires in the suburbs of Athens, firefighters are starting to get the upper hand on the wildfire that started near Lake Marathon according to The Associated Press.
The fire burnt multiple homes and businesses, while in the northern suburb of Vrilissia, fire department official discovered one deceased individual.
With crews fighting the wildfire that at one point had flames reported as hight as 80 feet, firefighters were attacking the fire from the ground, air and even getting some civilian help.
The Associated Press also reported by Monday evening that the winds subsided late Monday giving officials hope of making progress on the fire. After significant fires in 2028 and 2023, it was reported that June and July were the hottest months ever recorded in Greece, which also recorded its warmest winter ever.
“The Marathon area was the site of a famous battle between Greeks and Persians in 490 B.C. and hosts a museum and archaeological site, but there were no immediate reports of damage from the blaze to either” according to The Associated Press.
Here’s a look at some of photo coverage from The Associated Press.