After two intense days of wind on Sunday and Monday that fueled wildfires in the suburbs of Athens, firefighters are starting to get the upper hand on the wildfire that started near Lake Marathon according to The Associated Press.

The fire burnt multiple homes and businesses, while in the northern suburb of Vrilissia, fire department official discovered one deceased individual.

With crews fighting the wildfire that at one point had flames reported as hight as 80 feet, firefighters were attacking the fire from the ground, air and even getting some civilian help.

The Associated Press also reported by Monday evening that the winds subsided late Monday giving officials hope of making progress on the fire. After significant fires in 2028 and 2023, it was reported that June and July were the hottest months ever recorded in Greece, which also recorded its warmest winter ever.

“The Marathon area was the site of a famous battle between Greeks and Persians in 490 B.C. and hosts a museum and archaeological site, but there were no immediate reports of damage from the blaze to either” according to The Associated Press.

Here’s a look at some of photo coverage from The Associated Press.

A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire burning in Koropi suburb, eastern part of Athens, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Scores of Greek firefighters and water-bombing aircraft were trying to contain a large wildfire on the fringes of Athens that forced authorities to issue evacuation orders Wednesday for two nearby settlements. | Petros Giannakouris

A volunteer tries to extinguish the fire in northern Athens, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, as hundreds of firefighters tackle a major wildfire raging out of control on fringes of Greek capital. | Aggelos Barai

Two monks stand outside a monastery during a fire in northern Athens, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, as hundreds of firefighters tackle a major wildfire raging out of control on fringes of Greek capital. | Aggelos Barai

Volunteers try to extinguish the flames near a house during a fire in northern Athens, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, as hundreds of firefighters tackle a major wildfire raging out of control on fringes of Greek capital. | Aggelos Barai

A firefighter and volunteer try to extinguish a fire in northern Athens, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, as hundreds of firefighters tackle a major wildfire raging out of control on fringes of Greek capital. | Michael Varaklas

Flames burn a vehicle at a business during a fire in northern Athens, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, as hundreds of firefighters tackle a major wildfire raging out of control on fringes of Greek capital. | Michael Varaklas

A helicopter drops water over a fire in Nea Makri, east of Athens, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, as hundreds of firefighters tackle a major wildfire raging out of control on fringes of Greek capital. | Michael Varaklas

Two men try to extinguish the flames at a burning business during a fire in northern Athens, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, as hundreds of firefighters tackle a major wildfire raging out of control on fringes of Greek capital. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) | Michael Varaklas

A woman poses for a photo with smoke from a fire at the background, during a hot, windy day at Acropolis hill, in Athens, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Much of Greece was also sweltering in a heat wave due to last until the end of the week, with temperatures in some areas forecast to reach 42 degrees Celsius (over 107 degrees Fahrenheit). | Petros Giannakouris