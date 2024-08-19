U.S. & World

See photos of impact from Hurricane Ernesto

Hurricane Ernesto strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday and is expected to pass Newfoundland, Canada, Monday evening

Sarah Gambles
Chuck Wing

By Sarah Gambles, Chuck Wing

Hurricane Ernesto strengthened Sunday to be classified as a hurricane once again after dousing Bermuda with heavy rain and wind.

The National Weather Service released an advisory and “warned of a high risk for rip currents along the Atlantic Coast through Monday evening,” The Associated Press reported.

It’s expected to pass near Newfoundland, Canada, Monday night. New York City closed beaches to swimming in Queens and Brooklyn Saturday and Sunday due to the rip currents, according to The New York Times.

A surfer prepares to enter the water before the passage of Tropical Storm Ernesto at La Pared beach in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. | Alejandro Granadillo
A man poses with a fish after Tropical Storm Ernesto passed through Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. | Alejandro Granadillo
Tourists sit on La Pared beach as Tropical Storm Ernesto passes by Luquillo, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. | Alejandro Granadillo
La Plata river floods a road after Tropical Storm Ernesto passed through Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. | Alejandro Granadillo
An electrical transformer explodes after the passage of Tropical Storm Ernesto in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. | Alberto Bartolomei
A surfer catches a wave before the passage of Tropical Storm Ernesto at La Pared beach in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. | Alejandro Granadillo
This photo provided by the National Park Service on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Rodanthe, N.C., along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore shows debris from an unoccupied beach house that collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean from winds and waves caused by Hurricane Ernesto. | Alejandro Granadillo, Associated Press
Surfers wait for a wave before the passage of Tropical Storm Ernesto at La Pared beach in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. | Alejandro Granadillo
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 4:40 p.m EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Ernesto in the Atlantic Ocean south-southwest of Bermuda, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. | Alejandro Granadillo, Associated Press
