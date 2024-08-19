See photos of impact from Hurricane Ernesto

Hurricane Ernesto strengthened Sunday to be classified as a hurricane once again after dousing Bermuda with heavy rain and wind.

The National Weather Service released an advisory and “warned of a high risk for rip currents along the Atlantic Coast through Monday evening,” The Associated Press reported.

It’s expected to pass near Newfoundland, Canada, Monday night. New York City closed beaches to swimming in Queens and Brooklyn Saturday and Sunday due to the rip currents, according to The New York Times.

