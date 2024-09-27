Jamir Lewis wades through floodwaters with his two daughters, Nylah and Aria, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Crystal River, Fla.

Hurricane Helene hit Florida late on Thursday and left a path of destruction in its wake as it moved toward Georgia and weakened into a tropical storm.

The Associated Press reports that four people are dead from storm-related causes, including a fallen sign and tree, while CNN reports that there were more than 100 water rescues overnight in Florida’s Citrus County.

Millions of people are without power in the southeastern United States as emergency crews continue to deal with the intense rain and winds.

“Beyond Florida, up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain had fallen in the North Carolina mountains, with up to 14 inches (36 centimeters) more possible before the deluge ends, setting the stage for flooding that forecasters warned could be worse than anything seen in the past century,” The Associated Press reported.

Here’s what else you need to know about the historic storm.

Helene is huge

Helene is affecting weather patterns in the Midwest, as well as in Southern states. As heavy rain pummels states like Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee, areas of Illinois and Indiana will deal with related winds.

“Helene is one of the largest storms in the Gulf of Mexico in the last century, with a wind field that could span roughly the distance between Indianapolis and Washington, DC. Watches and warnings are in place for 60 million people in 12 states,” CNN reports.

The International Space Station captured a video of the storm from space, which gives viewers a sense of its scope and power.

Atlanta is at risk

As Helene moved into Georgia early Friday, people in Atlanta were warned to watch out for flash floods.

A flash flood emergency has been issued for the city, including Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, which helps explain why flight delays are expected across the country this weekend.

“A flash flood emergency is the most severe flood alert the National Weather Service can use, and it indicates a life-threatening situation,” CNN reports.

The article noted that around 25 people have already been rescued from flooding in the Atlanta area.

Helene is setting records

In addition to being historically large, Helene is responsible for historic amounts of rainfall, according to The Washington Post.

“Many areas have received more than 10 inches; some are closing in on a foot and a half,” the article said.

While Florida and Georgia are struggling with all the rain, the western part of North and South Carolina will experience some of the most dangerous rain-related conditions.

“Asheville has now seen 11.26 inches of rain, 9.87 inches of which fell Wednesday and Thursday, beating the previous two-day record by nearly two inches (it was 7.94 inches in 1918). Asheville will also set a record for its wettest week since weather observations began in 1869,” The Washington Post reports.

Helene will move north

After making landfall in the “Big Bend” region of Florida and moving northeast toward Atlanta, Helene is expected to “turn northwestward” and continue to weaken and slow down, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center predicts that Helene will head to the Tennessee Valley next.