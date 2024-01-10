TSA ranked its 10 ‘best catches’ of 2023. Here they are

The Transportation Security Administration on Tuesday released a lighthearted list of 10 not-so-lighthearted items that were confiscated in security lines at airports across the United States in 2023.

From sea to shining sea (Sacramento to Queens), travelers hid varieties of bombs, knives and marijuana. These are the top 10 “best catches” from the past year, according to TSA.

1. Bomb in Bang energy drink

“Number 1 was definitely a ‘pour’ decision,” TSA quipped in the caption with a photo of an Inert IED (improvised explosive devise) in an empty can of rainbow unicorn Bang. The explosive can was confiscated in Oklahoma at Tulsa International Airport.

TSA’s Instagram caption said, “Here’s an idea that really wasn’t a bang-er. This one had our hearts racing! CAN you not? We barely had the energy for this last rating.”

#1 was not an energizing way to start the day at the airport, that’s for sure. This inert IED hidden in an energy drink can was discovered @tulsaairports. pic.twitter.com/JKEPiZNOmb — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

2. Marijuana inside a diaper

In Queens, New York, at LaGuardia Airport, TSA workers confiscated two baggies of marijuana hidden in the liner of a diaper.

The agency wrote on Instagram, “You might have thought this idea had POTential, but it really did stink. Plz puff, puff, pass on wearing a diaper full of weed to the airport.”

We’re almost to the bottom of the list. Coming in at #2, we have weed inside of a diaper discovered at @LGAairport. pic.twitter.com/TwMR35YxjZ — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

3. IED CO2 cartridge

This homemade bomb was confiscated during the airport security screening process in Sacramento, California, at Sacramento International Airport. TSA called the bomb squad, who handled the situation carefully.

“Talk about a high-pressure situation,” TSA wrote on Instagram. “This modified IED CO2 cartridge had a negative impact on the screening experience. Stop making us call the bomb squad.”

#3 is an explosive find… no really. Shout out to our officers @FlySMF airport. They detected this IED CO2 cartridge a passenger tried to bring. pic.twitter.com/QkPe5MMmY0 — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

4. Fully loaded firearm

In New Orleans, Louisiana, a fully loaded AR15 short barrel rifle was confiscated from a passenger attempting to carry it onto a plane. It held 163 rounds of ammo, according to TSA.

TSA’s Instagram said, “This idea was NOT fully loaded (this gun was though). You probably missed the bullet points, but this pack job wasn’t on target. Don’t aim to be like this passenger.”

This firearm is #4 and was discovered at @flyneworleans airport. It was fully loaded with 163 rounds of ammo. If you’re flying with a firearm, please scope out how to properly pack and declare it first: https://t.co/W6ZXxQTzGa pic.twitter.com/krGcCWg64e — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

5. Knife hidden in prosthetic

TSA officers confiscated an 8-inch knife from a traveler in Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska. It was placed in a Puma sneaker at the end of a prosthetic leg.

“Didn’t shoes wisely with this one,” TSA wrote on Instagram. “We’re gonna go out on a limb here and say this isn’t the correct way to pack your knife. We won’t tip-toe around this rating.”

A knife hidden inside a prosthetic @ANCairport made our #5. Not the sharpest idea… pic.twitter.com/6r0a4U0mdm — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

6. 35 millimeter projectile missile

In North Carolina at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the bomb squad confiscated a 35 millimeter projectile missile. As TSA wrote on Instagram, “Anyone could have projected this was going to be a bad idea. Do you know what’s not da bomb? THIS (but it was collected by bomb squad). Absolutely do not recommend.”

Our #6 was discovered in a passenger’s bag at @CLTAirport. Bomb squad collected this 35MM projectile. pic.twitter.com/K7XMj5bz0Y — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

7. Meth hidden in a jar of crab seasoning

Also discovered in Louisiana at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, what appears to be a half-filled gallon bag of methamphetamine was confiscated by TSA.

“Actually the worst meth-od. Clearly a recipe for disaster,” TSA’s Instagram caption said. “Definitely bold, but not the right kind of spicy. Really just a crust-wastin of seasoning.”

You could say #7 was a spicy find, but not quite a well-seasoned plan. This bag of meth was found inside a container of crab boil seasoning powder @flyneworleans airport. pic.twitter.com/IV2A3jUAE5 — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

8. Pocket knife hidden in a loaf of keto bread

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport TSA staff discovered a pocket knife hidden in a loaf of sliced keto bread. As TSA wrote on Instagram, “Obviously this is a no-grainer. Horrible way to cut carbs. PB & Blade not on the in-flight menu. Knives go in checked bags.”

Any way you slice it, #8 was a bad idea. This knife was found hidden inside a loaf of keto bread @flySEA airport. pic.twitter.com/K0mIS2UhXI — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

9. Replica rockets

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Saint Paul International Airport, TSA caught four replica rockets. On Instagram, TSA criticized the travelers, saying, “Honestly you really missile-d the mark on this one. Doesn’t really rocket to the top of the packing list. Let’s never EVER bring these again, thanks.”

#9, we have replica rockets discovered in checked luggage @mspairport. Would you have let this rocket to the top of the list? pic.twitter.com/BIgn5LRz48 — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

10. Six Naruto throwing knives

These knives were found in a carry-on bag at Boston Logan International Airport in Massachusetts.

“Throwing knives? More like throw these in your checked luggage,” TSA wrote on Instagram. “Not the sharpest idea. Definitely would not pass the Chunin exam (IYKYK). Can’t deny they look cool.”