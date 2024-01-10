Deadly tornadoes struck the the South, killing at least 4 people

Deadly tornadoes struck the Gulf Coast as torrential January storms sweep across the U.S. At least four people in the South were killed during the severe storms Tuesday.

Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina were hit hardest, suffering significant damage to homes and businesses, Fox Weather reported.

According to the National Weather Service, 15 tornadoes were reported across the Gulf Coast.

Tornado deaths

Two people were killed in Alabama after storms knocked over trees and gusty winds blew debris around the community of Cottonwood, per Fox News.

“The town of Cottonwood is basically destroyed,” Cottonwood Director of Public Safety Jim Smith told WDHN ABC.

A curfew was set for Panama City Beach, Florida, “as authorities contended with hazardous damage,” according to The Washington Post.

One person in North Carolina died after “a suspected tornado struck a mobile home park,” CBS News reported.

Around 84 million people were dealing with flood watches and warnings issued along the East Coast Tuesday night, per CBS News.

Possible ‘bomb cyclone’ hitting the Midwest in more intense January storms

Winter weather forecast also includes a possible “bomb cyclone” blizzard in the Midwest, “an arctic blast courtesy of the polar vortex,” according to USA Today.

“The atmosphere is making up for lost time in terms of wintry conditions and snow following a relatively mild and snowless start to the season,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski wrote.

Authorities are warning residents in eastern Michigan, Pennsylvania and central Canada to be on the watch for dangerous road conditions, per AccuWeather.