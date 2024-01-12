Ridge Alkonis reunites with family after release by U.S. Parole Commission

After 537 days in custody, U.S. Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis was released Friday morning by order of the U.S. Parole Commission after a review of the facts of a car crash that killed two people near Mount Fuji in Japan.

Alkonis, 35, hugged his wife and children outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, where he’d been detained by U.S. officials since a prisoner transfer on Dec. 14.

Alkonis said he lost consciousness after driving down from a hike on the famous mountain and U.S. Navy investigators ruled that he passed out due to altitude sickness. But a Japanese judge decided that Alkonis had fallen asleep at the wheel and lost control of his vehicle, which plowed into pedestrians and parked cars in a restaurant parking lot on May 29, 2021, and led to the deaths of an 85-year-old Japanese woman and her 54-year-old son-in-law.

The judge sentenced Alkonis to three years in prison for negligence, but Alkonis and his family maintained that the sentence was not justifiable.

His family and friends rejoiced Friday.

“It’s long overdue, and I’m just so glad that this family has finally been reunited, that Ridge is able to be with his wife Brittany and their three children,” family spokesman Andrew Eubanks said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I welcome Ridge home. I’m so glad you’re home buddy. Can’t wait to see you,” Eubanks added.

The Alkonis family also issued a statement:

“This morning, after 537 days of unnecessary detention, the U.S. Parole Commission ordered Lt. Ridge Alkonis’ immediate release. He is now back home with his family, where he belongs. We will have more to say in time, but for now, we are focused on welcoming Ridge home and respectfully ask for privacy.”

Alkonis and his family and friends maintained his innocence. Utah Sen. Mike Lee also was among those who encouraged Japanese and American leaders to work for the release of Alkonis.

“At last, Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis is free! He was imprisoned for 537 days — wrongly — based on a Japanese conviction in Japanese court,” Lee tweeted Friday. “No civilized nation should ever imprison anyone for a tragic car accident caused by an unforeseeable medical emergency.

“Glad he’s home!”

Alkonis apologized for the Japanese family’s loss during court proceedings.

“I am so sorry for all the pain and suffering I caused because of this accident,” he said.