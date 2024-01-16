Black Dahlia, 77 years later: Where does the case stand now?

This week marks the 77th anniversary of the murder of Elizabeth Short and the resulting “Black Dahlia” case.

The gruesome and mysterious details of the case have made it the subject of much speculation. It’s one of the most infamous unsolved murders of the past century.

Although the case remains open, the FBI reports it will likely never be solved given the amount of time that has passed.

What happened to the Black Dahlia?

On the morning of Jan. 15, 1947, a woman discovered the mutilated body of 22-year-old Elizabeth Short in a Los Angeles neighborhood. According to the FBI, the woman who found Short’s body originally thought it was a mannequin because it was so pale, and investigators later realized that was because her body had been drained of blood.

According to BuzzFeed Unsolved, there was no blood at the scene where Short’s body was found, meaning she was placed there after her murder. SFGate reports that her official cause of death was hemorrhaging after being struck in the head.

Per the FBI, police used Short’s fingerprints to identify her body and found that her prints appeared twice in their database: once from January 1943, when she applied to be an Army cook, and then again seven months later, when she was arrested for underage drinking.

Shortly after Short’s body was recovered, police received an envelope from someone claiming to be her killer. According to Novel Suspects, it contained a cryptic letter composed of words clipped from newspapers and several of Short’s personal belongings.

Although the FBI reports that law enforcement was able to isolate fingerprints from the letter likely sent by Short’s killer, the prints were not a match to any in their database.

Who was Elizabeth Short?

Elizabeth Short, also known as the Black Dahlia, was a 22-year-old aspiring actress who had moved to Los Angeles and began working as a waitress shortly before her murder, per BuzzFeed Unsolved. According to a Los Angeles Police Department flyer asking for information on her murder, she made friends easily and often frequented cocktail bars.

Short was last seen on Jan. 9, 1947, when she had arrived at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, per the FBI. BuzzFeed Unsolved reports that she was likely accompanied by her friend Robert Manley, who was eliminated as a person of interest after he provided police with an alibi.

The FBI reports police believe the person who killed Short may have had a medical background, given the way her body had been treated. However, the FBI does not name any official suspects and reports the case is likely to remain unsolved.

Movies and TV shows on the Black Dahlia

1. ‘I Am The Night’

One popular theory as to who committed the grisly murder of the “Black Dahlia” is spearheaded by retired LAPD detective Steve Hodel, who has published several books on his findings. The man he believes killed Elizabeth Short? His own father, Dr. George Hodel, a gynecologist who briefly dated Short before her death.

This TNT miniseries dramatizes the account of Fauna Hodel, Dr. Hodel’s granddaughter, as she learns about her family’s possible connection to the Black Dahlia.

2. ‘History’s Greatest Mysteries,’ Season 2, Episode 4: The Black Dahlia

Each episode of this History Channel show delves into the true stories behind notorious unsolved murders, crimes, lost cities and more. Its tribute to the Black Dahlia explores the circumstances of Short’s murder and the possible suspects in the case.

3. ‘Cold Case Files,’ Season 5, Episode 16: The Black Dahlia

This series first aired in 1999 and continues today, using forensic science and criminal psychology to investigate unsolved cases. In this episode, host Bill Kurtis provides an overview of the case, including the possible involvement of Dr. George Hodel.

4. ‘Unsolved Mysteries,’ Season 5, Episode 13

This documentary series covers everything from cold cases to potentially paranormal events, and each episode details several different cases, occasionally drawing comparisons between them. This 1992 episode finds similarities between the Black Dahlia case and the Cleveland Torso Murders of the 1930s.

5. ‘E! Mysteries & Scandals,’ Season 1, Episode 15: The Black Dahlia

E!’s series uncovers a number of notorious Hollywood mysteries. This episode focuses on three potential Black Dahlia murder suspects: the man last seen with Short, a local nightclub owner and a petty criminal.

6. “Case Reopened,” Season 1, Episode 2: The Black Dahlia

“Case Reopened” features presentations of famous cases from crime writer Joseph Wambaugh. This episode focuses on the aftermath of the Black Dahlia case, including the dozens of people who falsely confessed to committing the murder, and delves into what it is about this case that fascinates us so much.