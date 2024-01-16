Why is the federal government banning funny messages on state highway signs?

Funny messages that drivers occasionally see on the electronic signs on highways and freeways across the U.S. will disappear by 2026.

In a new 1,100-page manual released in December, the U.S. Federal Highway Administration explained that states must conform to the changes described in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways in two years’ time.

The manual explains this rule change on page 519, stating, “A CMS should not be used to display a traffic safety campaign message if doing so could adversely affect respect for the sign. Messages with obscure or secondary meanings, such as those with popular culture references, unconventional sign legend syntax, or that are intended to be humorous, should not be used as they might be misunderstood or understood only by a limited segment of road users and require greater time to process and understand.”

Why are funny highway signs disappearing?

The Wall Street Journal reported that “the Federal Highway Administration declined to comment on specific road signs and whether they pass muster.”

Despite this, a spokeswoman for the agency reportedly “said in a written statement that states should follow five principles. Traffic-safety messages should ‘fulfill a need; command attention; convey a clear, simple message; command respect; and provide adequate time for proper response.’”

This updated manual is stated to be “the guiding paradigm to address roadway safety,” and further explained that there “are many factors that go into making a road safe, including the surrounding land use, the geometric design of the roadway, and the uniform and consistent application of traffic control devices.”

Which funny highway signs are disappearing?

The Associated Press reported that some of the messages that will soon disappear from the electronic highway signs are:

