Kate is recovering after ‘planned’ surgery, while King Charles has an operation of his own

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is recovering after undergoing a “planned abdominal surgery,” Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday.

Kensington Palace did not provide further details on Kate’s diagnosis or operation, but noted the surgery was successful and “not cancerous.” The princess will remain in the hospital for 10-14 days for recovery and will convalescence at home until after Easter, according to the statement.

“Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales was admitted to the London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery,” per the statement from Kensington Palace.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Once discharged from the hospital, Kate will recover at Adelaide Cottage, a cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, reports The New York Times. While Kate recuperates at the hospital, William is expected to temporarily suspend his public duties and potentially postpone events during the following months of Kate’s recovery.

King Charles reveals he received surgery for enlarged prostate

Following the news about Princess Kate, Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles III is seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” Buckingham Palace said in a Wednesday statement, per USA Today. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

Historically, members of the royal family do not offer details on their health so generously. However, Charles hopes being forthcoming about his condition may encourage other men experiencing symptoms to visit a medical professional, a spokesperson shared with The Washington Post. The information was also disclosed in anticipation of questions when several of the king’s upcoming events get postponed or cancelled.

Broadcasting the health conditions of two royals in a single day is almost unheard of — the royal family has a reputation for keeping health status tightly under wraps. Both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s official causes of death were listed as “old age,” per The Washington Post. Further details are limited and kept private from the public.

In April 2020 — during the height of the pandemic — Prince William tested positive for COVID-19. William allegedly kept his diagnosis private to avoid alarming the country, per the BBC. It was roughly six months before news that William suffered from COVID-19 broke, and it was because royal reporters found out.

“The palace also tries to preserve some privacy for the Royal Family,” a BBC royal correspondent said in wake of William’s COVID-19 diagnosis going public.