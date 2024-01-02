An earthquake struck Japan, killing at least 48 people

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Japan Monday, killing at least 48 people. The epicenter is located in the Ishikawa Prefecture, and rescue crews are still scrambling to reach people in hard-to-reach areas on the coast.

What we know: The quake initially triggered tsunami alerts on the Noto peninsula, which haven’t come to fruition, but the quake has sparked fires and collapsed buildings. The tsunami advisories were lifted, but officials still warn of limited access to affected areas, CNN reported.

Possible long-term impacts: The Japan Meteorological Agency in Ishikawa Prefecture reported “there had been no major damage to ‘important facilities,’” The New York Times reported. No signs of abnormalities in radioactivity have been observed either.



The coastal town of Suzu reported that “90% of houses may have been destroyed by the quake,” according to Reuters.

“The situation is catastrophic,” Suzu Mayor Masuhiro Izumiya said, per Reuters.

Related Israeli military to withdraw some troops from Gaza but expects fighting to continue

Bystanders look at damages somewhere near Noto town in the Noto peninsula facing the Sea of Japan, northwest of Tokyo, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, following Monday’s deadly earthquake. A series of powerful earthquakes that hit western Japan have damaged thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats. Officials warned that more quakes could lie ahead. Hiro Komae, Associated Press

In 2011, an earthquake hit Japan, causing a tsunami that killed thousands of people and also triggered a nuclear crisis at the Fukushima power plant. The timing of this quake hearkens back to the 2011 quake, with an operational ban on the facility (which has been in place since 2011) only being lifted last week, BBC reported.

Authorities have warned residents in the area impacted by the quake to “be on guard for at least two or three days,” per the Times.

A plane crash adds to tragedy in Japan

A Japan Airlines plane collided with a Japanese coast guard plane Monday. The coast guard plane “was going to deliver relief aid to residents affected by the deadly earthquakes,” according to USA Today.



All 379 passengers escaped the accident.

Five crew members onboard the coast guard plane were found dead.

Anton Deibe, a 17-year-old passenger on the Japan Airlines flight, told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that “the entire cabin was filled with smoke within a few minutes,” per USA Today. “We threw ourselves down on the floor. Then the emergency doors were opened and we threw ourselves at them.”