Nearly 200 names connected to Jeffrey Epstein could be released as soon as Tuesday

The disclosure of nearly 200 names associated with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein could be released as soon as Tuesday.

The document containing these names comes from an already settled civil lawsuit brought forward by Virginia Giuffre against Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015, according to NewsNation.

Giuffre reportedly claimed that Epstein and Maxwell “pressured her as a teenager into sexual encounters with other powerful men, including Prince Andrew,” who denied the allegations along with the other men accused.

ABC News reported that several of the names allegedly on the list are “prominent” public figures who are likely to not face prosecution after the list is released.

Some of the public figures expected to be on the list include Britain’s Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton.

Why are the Epstein names now being released?

Maxwell was convicted for her crimes two years following Epstein’s death by suicide while behind bars in August 2019.

As Maxwell is now serving a 20-year prison term for her crimes committed in partnership with Epstein, a judge in New York ruled that the list of names as well as the deposition transcripts should be released, according to the BBC.

“This isn’t just going to be a list of names,” criminal defense attorney Janet Johnson told NewsNation. “It’s going to be a dump of hundreds and hundreds of pages, including deposition transcripts.”

Sky News reported that, “documents relating to the case were subjected to court orders sealing or redacting them to protect the privacy of some of the people named,” with this being the eighth set of documents to be released.

A letter written in 2019 on behalf of the anonymous third party, John Doe involved in the Giuffre v. Maxwell lawsuit, asked U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska to reconsider releasing the documents.

The letter explained, “it is clear that these materials implicate the privacy and reputational interests of many persons other than” Giuffre and Maxwell.

As it is unclear if the people on the list actually participated in sexual encounters with the underage girls, Johnson said, “These names were actually kept secret because the judge found that because they did not do anything wrong, there wasn’t any reason at that point to release them and embarrass them.”

Time reported the implications for those whose names are on the list include being associated with Epstein’s sexual crimes against underage girls.

Mimi Rocah, an MSNBC legal analyst and former federal prosecutor, said back in 2019, “Just because someone’s name is listed in Epstein’s address book isn’t enough to make someone chargeable with a crime.”

But ABC News reported that Preska ruled there is no legal justification for continuing to conceal the more than 150 names mentioned in the record.

As for those who chose to associate with Epstein once he was a convicted sex offender, Johnson said, “Once he was a known sex offender, people who ignored it should not have done so and I think that there will be an outcry about that.”

Why might Clinton and Prince Andrew be found on Epstein’s list?

Personal flight logs kept by one of Epstein’s pilots reveal that Clinton flew “extensively” on Epstein’s planes on trips to Brunei, Bangkok and Paris after leaving the presidency in 2001, according to The Guardian.

The New York Post reported that former President Donald Trump also took trips on Epstein’s jet but Clinton was “an even more frequent flier.”

The logs reportedly do not show if Trump or Clinton ever visited Epstein’s island in the Caribbean. However, USA Today reported that one of the victims claimed to have met Clinton on the island.

Newsweek reported that Giuffre claimed she met Clinton on the island but made no allegations of any wrongdoing by Clinton.

Business Insider reported the release of the documents could bring “fresh scrutiny” to Prince Andrew as the lawsuit brought forward by Giuffre in 2015 specifically mentions him as one of the people Epstein pressured her into having a sexual encounter with.

Most of the names that are expected to appear in the documents have already had known association to Epstein and Maxwell in some form.

