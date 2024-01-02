These 22 states just increased their minimum wage

The new year brought minimum wage increases to almost half of the states in the United States.

The policy changes affect nearly 9.9 million American workers, per NPR.

After the increase, Washington has the highest minimum wage of any state at $16.28, according to CNN. Meanwhile, Washington, D.C.’s $17.05 minimum wage is the highest overall in the U.S.

Here’s where minimum wage increases are happening in 2024:



Alaska.

Arizona.

California.

Colorado.

Connecticut.

Delaware.

Hawaii.

Illinois.

Maine.

Maryland.

Michigan.

Minnesota.

Missouri.

Montana.

Nebraska.

New Jersey.

New York.

Ohio.

Rhode Island.

South Dakota.

Vermont.

Washington.

Washington, D.C.

Nevada, Oregon and Florida will see minimum wage hikes later this year.

The increase in minimum wage comes as more states commit to a $15 wage, per Axios.

The increases also come as minimum wage workers are struggling to afford necessities like rent and groceries, NPR reported.