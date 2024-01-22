‘I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, reveals skin cancer diagnosis

In the wake of receiving breast cancer treatment, Sarah Ferguson is speaking candidly about her “shock” at being diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

On Monday morning, Ferguson, the Duchess of York, announced her recent skin cancer diagnosis via Instagram. She said she is “in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support” she has received.

While undergoing treatment for breast cancer, doctors detected the melanoma, reports the BBC. Ferguson had several moles removed and examined during reconstructive surgery. She credited her dermatologist’s “great vigilance” with discovering the melanoma.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous,” Ferguson’s spokesperson told the BBC. “She was undergoing further investigations to ensure this had been caught in the early stages.”

Ferguson stressed the importance of being “diligent” when tracking moles and skin abnormalities.

“I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma,” she said.

Following the diagnosis, Ferguson is “taking some time” to herself.

“I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support.”

Less than a year ago, the duchess went through a mastectomy after begin diagnosed with breast cancer, per The Guardian. She received treatment at the private King Edward VII’s hospital in London, which has served the royal family for decades.

“Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing,” a spokesperson for Ferguson told The Guardian.

Though typically quiet about health issues, the royal family has announced a string of updates in the past week. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is currently recovering from a “planned abdominal surgery,” Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday.

Further details regarding Kate’s condition were not provided by Kensington Palace, although it did note her condition was “not cancerous.”

King Charles III also generated a health statement. He announced on Wednesday he is currently seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement Wednesday, per USA Today. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

Charles hoped breaking the norm and speaking openly about his condition may urge other men experiencing symptoms to undergo examination with a medical professional.

