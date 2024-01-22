U.S. Navy identifies 2 missing SEALs declared dead

The names of two Navy SEALs who went missing at sea and were declared dead have been released.

The U.S. Navy identified the two men as Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers, 37, and Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram, 27.

Chambers and Ingram went missing in the Gulf of Aden during a “risky” nighttime mission to seize aid being transported from Iran to Yemen, according to ABC News.

One of the men tried to rescue the other after he fell into rough waters, per NPR.

Ballistic and cruise missile components were seized, CNN reported.

The U.S. Central Command ended a 10-day search and rescue operation for the men Sunday.

“During this expansive search operation, airborne and naval platforms from the U.S., Japan, and Spain continuously searched more than 21,000 square miles to locate our missing teammates. Search assistance was also provided by Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center, the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command, University of San Diego – Scripts Institute of Oceanography, and the Office of Naval Research – Oceanographic Support,” CENTCOM’s statement read.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) paid tribute to the missing SEALs on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

It’s with a heavy heart today that we announce the deaths of two SEALs, Chris Chambers and Nathan Ingram. They were killed in action in the Gulf of Aden during a ship boarding operation on January 11th.



“Pray for the families of these heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Crenshaw’s post in part read.

President Joe Biden also reacted to the news.

“Jill and I are mourning the tragic deaths of two of America’s finest—Navy SEALs who were lost at sea while executing a mission off the coast of East Africa last week,” Biden’s statement read.

