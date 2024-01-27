Here are 5 ways to stay safe on icy sidewalks

Slipping on icy sidewalks can be both dangerous and painful. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 million U.S. adults per year are injured due to slips and falls.

While everyone slips on ice from time to time, it is possible to minimize your risk of getting hurt. Here are five ways to walk safer:

1. Be prepared and wear appropriate clothing

Experts advocate for wearing proper clothing for the colder weather. The Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology advises that you wear shoes that provide traction and wear heavy coats that can help to cushion a fall.

Experts also suggest that you avoid going on steps or sloped sidewalks. Mark Fahnestock, a glaciologist and research professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, shared that if the next step involves a slant, “it’s not holding your weight — rather, it’s your weight that’s causing your foot to move,” per the Center For Spine & Orthopedics.

2. Put the phone away while walking

It’s easy to get distracted by a cell phone, which is why many experts discourage using it during icy walks.

“I think the phone is an ... extra piece to falls now, because all of us have our phone in our hand,” said Dr. Kariline Bringe, an orthopedic surgeon at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to HuffPost.

She continued, “We are checking our email, we’re texting people, we’re not looking at where we’re walking, we’re not examining that surface to make sure that there isn’t ice there. ... and so putting that phone away when it’s a little more hazardous is probably a good tip as well for avoiding those falls.” as reported by HuffPost.

3. Keep your hands free

Allegheny College advises winter walkers to not place their hands in their pockets, as it can restrict arms from balance during a slip.

It’s also suggested not to carry or swing heavy items for the same reason.

4. Walk like a penguin

Although it seems silly, experts recommend staying upright and waddling, like how a penguin walks over ice and snow.

“It’s called penguin walking because you do kind of look like a penguin while you’re doing this type of walk,” said Monica Leach, a board-certified clinical specialist at the Cleveland Clinic, to HuffPost.

An article by Vox recommends following these steps in order to walk more like a penguin:



Keep your knees loose.

Extend your arms out to keep balance.

Spread your feet out slightly while walking.

Shuffle side to side in small steps.

Keep your center of gravity through your front leg.

If you do fall, try to tuck your chin in to avoid head injuries. In addition, try to relax the muscles so as to avoid aggravating or causing more injuries.

5. Use time and support when available

Mayo Clinic says to take your time when taking steps. If you need to stop, stop if appropriate. Go slowly in order to safely make it to your next destination.

Additionally, if you need to hold onto something, try to use it to your advantage. Your car or a railing are useful items that can help to prevent slipping, per Iowa State University.