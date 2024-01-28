3 U.S. troops killed, dozens wounded in drone attack on military outpost in Jordan

A drone attack on a U.S. military base in Jordan marks the first casualties of U.S. troops in the Middle East since the start of the war in Gaza.

Three service members were killed in the attack and at least 30 are being treated for injuries sustained during the strike, CNN reported.

The number of wounded troops is expected to rise with more members seeking “treatment for symptoms consistent with traumatic brain injury,” officials said per CNN.

The base, referred to as Tower 22, is located in northeast Jordan, near the country’s border with Syria. U.S. forces have been working there with local authorities against Islamic military combatants. According to the Wall Street Journal, the base had not been targeted previously.

Andrew Tabler, a former National Security Council official on Syria policy, said, “the attack is a major escalation and is likely designed to drive U.S. forces out of Syria,” per the WSJ.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said, “Today, America’s heart is heavy. While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.”

“We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism,” he continued. “And have no doubt—we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner [of] our choosing.”

Biden called the service members “patriots” and said they “embodied the very best of our nation: Unwavering in their bravery. Unflinching in their duty. Unbending in their commitment to our country— risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism.”