Australian Olympic cyclist was hit and killed by a car. Her husband is charged with driving the car that killed her

Australian Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins was fatally hit by a car that her husband, former world champion Rohan Dennis, was driving, according to reports.

South Australia Police detailed that the driver was “known to the woman” and that the 32-year-old woman had suffered “serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment.”

Hoskins was reportedly pronounced dead at the hospital, per reports.

Olympic cyclist killed by husband

NPR reported that police arrested Dennis and charged him in her death for reported “dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life.”

Other details surrounding the Dec. 30 incident have not yet been released as, according to the police report, “Major Crash officers attended the scene along with Detectives from Eastern District CIB to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The 33-year-old Dennis reportedly was given bail and is set to appear in court on March 13.

Hoskins’s death reportedly marks the 114th life lost in 2023 in South Australia compared to the 71 lives lost in 2022 in South Australia.

Reaction from family and Olympic community

Hoskins’ father, Peter said in a statement, “not only have we lost a daughter and sister, her children have lost their mum, a freewheeling spirit, a giver with a big heart, patience and zest for life.”

Peter continued saying, “she was the rock of their life and ours and we need to honor her memory so they can grow up knowing who she was, what she stood for and what she gave to everyone whose life she touched.”

The Australian Olympic team wrote in a post on X, “our condolences go to Melissa’s family, friends and the cycling community at this extremely difficult time.”

The AOC has expressed the utmost sadness at the loss of Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins after the tragic events in Adelaide.



The family’s statement concluded saying, “now we need to deal with our grief privately and will be making no further comments. We ask that media please respect our privacy and that of Melissa’s children.”

