Nordic region temperatures plunge — Sweden recorded its coldest night in 25 years this week

Extreme cold is striking the Nordic region, plunging temperatures below minus 40 degrees. Finland and Sweden recorded their lowest temperatures of the winter Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

It was the lowest recorded January temperature in Sweden in 25 years, ABC News reported.

“It’s the coldest temperature we have had so far this winter, and it will continue to be quite cold in the north,” Nils Holmqvist, a meteorologist for Swedish broadcaster SVT said, per Euro News.

The cold and snow interrupted travel and transportation throughout the area:



A major highway closed in Norway, and multiple ferries have stopped running in the region, per AP.

A passenger train running to the city of Umeå in the north of Sweden was canceled until temperatures rise, per Forbes.

Schools closed across Scandinavia, due to the freezing temperatures and concerns that transportation would be available due to the cold, snow and gale-force winds, ABC News reported.

Record cold after a record warm year in Europe

The extreme cold spell hits the region after an unusually warm fall and with 2023 being recorded as the warmest year on record, per Euro News.

Authorities warn residents in the region to avoid driving or leaving the house if possible until the weather clears up.