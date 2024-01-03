At least 6 state capitols evacuated after receiving bomb threats Wednesday morning

At least six state capitol buildings across the U.S. were evacuated Wednesday morning after receiving bomb threats by email. The states that received the threats include Georgia, Montana, Connecticut, Michigan, Mississippi and Kentucky.

No explosives have been found in any of the buildings, and the FBI deemed the situation a “hoax threat,” according to CBS News.

Georgia — At 8:20 a.m., Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the office of Georgia’s secretary of state, announced that the Georgia state Capitol and several other state capitols had received bomb threats.

In an X post, he wrote, “There have been multiple bomb threats to state capitols around the nation. So far Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan & Montana. Do not jump to conclusions as to who is responsible.”

Montana — In Montana, Highway Patrol sergeant Jay Nelson confirmed the capitol had been evacuated after receiving a bomb threat, according to The Hill.

After an explosive detective team searched the building, law enforcement confirmed the threat “was not credible,” per Montana Free Press. Workers were allowed back inside after the search.

Connecticut — After workers at the Connecticut state Capitol sent complaints to the capitol police over an email claiming explosives were placed in the capitol, “the building was closed and evacuated,” per WFSB.

Connecticut Capitol Police Officer Scott Driscoll announced that the same email seems to have been sent to multiple states and “claimed to have placed multiple explosives in the Capitol Building.” He added that after inspection, “all appeared safe, and the building was reopened.”

Michigan — Lori Dougovito, a Michigan State Police spokesperson, said the Michigan state Capitol building received “a threat” Wednesday morning, per NBC.

She said, “We are aware of similar threats sent to government agencies across the country” and added that though the building is safe, it will remain under investigation “for the rest of the day.”

Mississippi — A lockdown was lifted at the Mississippi state Capitol after the all-clear was given before 11 a.m. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the building was thoroughly searched, and “no explosives or suspicious equipment were found,” according to WLOX.

WLOX reported, “The threat did delay state business. The Senate was supposed to meet at 10 a.m., but it was pushed back to 2 p.m.”

Kentucky — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams also received a bomb threat Wednesday morning, according to Lex18 News. The Kentucky state Capitol was closed and evacuated between 9 a.m. and noon.

In an X post, Adams wrote, “Grateful to our first responders for their courage and promptness in getting us back into the Capitol. The people’s work continues.”

Michon Lindstrom, a spokesperson for the secretary of state, said in a statement that the bomb threats came as a “mass email sent to several (secretaries of state) and state offices across the country,” per ABC 57.

The FBI said in a statement that it takes “hoax threats very seriously,” per CBS.

The statement added, “While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

If and how the threats are related is not yet clear.

