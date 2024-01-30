Here’s why the mystery of Amelia Earhart’s disappearance could be solved soon

An explorer and pilot claims his team may have solved “one of the world’s greatest mysteries” and located the resting place of world-renowned pilot Amelia Earhart’s plane that disappeared in 1937.

Tony Romeo, a former intelligence officer with the U.S. Air Force, is “convinced” that an image taken by his deep-sea exploration company, Deep Sea Vision, “shows the remains of Earhart’s Lockheed 10-E Electra,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Romeo’s proof to back up his claim is a couple of fuzzy photos taken in December that show an object “shaped like a plane” on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, roughly 5,000 meters under the surface.

The photos were taken about 100 miles from Howland Island, the halfway point between Hawaii and Australia, where Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, were supposed to land in their quest to circumnavigate the globe, according to NBC News.

“I’m not saying we definitely found her,” Romeo said in a recent interview with The Post and Courier. “We think it could be her plane.”

Is the mystery of Amelia Earhart’s final flight solved?

Romeo told NBC News, “The next step is confirmation, and there’s a lot we need to know about it. And it looks like there’s some damage. I mean, it’s been sitting there for 87 years at this point.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that returning to the site of the supposed plane crash is no easy feat as deep-sea exploration requires high-tech gear that is expensive.

Deep Sea Vision reportedly used an underwater drone in 2023 that cost $9 million in order to search over 6,000 square miles near the island where many Earhart searchers believe her plane disappeared.

“Well, you’d be hard-pressed to convince me that’s anything but an aircraft, for one, and two, that it’s not Amelia’s aircraft,” Romeo told NBC News. “There’s no other known crashes in the area, and certainly not of that era in that kind of design with the tail that you see clearly in the image.”

Romeo reportedly remains “very optimistic” about what his team discovered due to the object allegedly having “the same dimensions and shape of an intact Lockheed Electra.”

“It’s almost a perfect riddle,” Romeo said in regards to Earhart’s final flight. “There’s just enough information to pull you in.”