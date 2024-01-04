What to know: First wave of Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed

After a short delay, some of the court documents related to a 2015 defamation case against Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed on Wednesday. More documents are expected to be released in the coming days,

In December, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled in favor of unsealing the documents due to a lack of legal justification to keep them hidden.

According to CBS News, Preska reasoned that some of the names had already appeared publicly in connection to Epstein and that “the substance in question was not salacious and should not be kept sealed.”

Some of the J. Does mentioned in the documents will remain anonymous and their identities sealed due to their being underage and possibly a victim in the case, Preska ruled.

The hundreds of pages that were released refer to Epstein’s associates, much of which has already been reported, per Politico.

Many of the people named in the documents have not been accused and are unlikely to face criminal charges unless evidence of criminal activity surfaces.

As the Deseret News previously reported, the names of Epstein’s associates mentioned in the filings had initially been kept private because they hadn’t been found guilty of any wrongdoing.

Who appeared in the Epstein documents?

The unsealed documents are evidence of Epstein’s tendency to keep friends in high places, with several big names mentioned throughout the filings. Not all of the names revealed in the unsealing are associates of Epstein; some are accusers and witnesses to Epstein’s activities.

Here are some of the most prominent people referred to:

