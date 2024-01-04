Why Ford recalled more than 112,000 F-150s

Nearly 113,000 Ford F-150s have been recalled this week because of concerns that the vehicles could roll away if the rear axle hub breaks off.

The recall affects F-150s modeled between 2021 and 2023, CNN reported. The trucks being recalled have the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75 inch heavy duty axle with a three-fourths float axle, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The rear axle hub bolt “may fatigue and break, which can result in damage to the axle hub splines,” CBS News reported.

A fix is “currently under development,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

What to do if your Ford F-150 is affected

Until a fix arrives, the affected F-150 owners can use the electric parking brake as a precaution, Ford spokesperson Maria Buczkowski told Time. They can also visit the dealership for replacement of both axle shaft assemblies.

Ford last recalled F-150s last year because of an issue with the electric parking brake, CNN reported. More than 870,000 F-150s were recalled then.

