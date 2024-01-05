Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius released from prison on parole

Olympian Oscar Pistorius, a double-amputee runner, was released from prison on parole Friday after serving nine years for murdering his girlfriend.

Pistorius, 37, murdered Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, just six months after participating in the Olympics, according to BBC.

Prior to the murder, Pistorius inspired millions for participating in the Olympics as a double amputee, NPR reported. He was “once known for his model girlfriends, fast car-driving, guns and parties,” according to NPR.

His murder case shocked people across the globe, and per Fox News, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

BBC reported that officials had confirmed Friday that Pistorius was “at home” in South Africa.

A police van was parked outside of Pistorius’ uncle’s home, where it’s speculated he’d be staying, according to CBS News.

Victim’s family reacts

Steenkamp’s mother released a statement after Pistorius was released Friday, CNN reported.

“There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back,” June Steenkamp said, per CNN. “We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence.”

According to CBS News, June Steenkamp also said that she accepted Pistorius’ release as part of the law in South Africa.

Pistorius profile: Before the murder, Pistorius was successful in track and field, winning multiple Paralympic gold medals and then running in the 2012 London Olympics against athletes without disabilities, per BBC.

