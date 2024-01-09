Crowds are descending on Target to fight for Valentine’s Day Stanley cups. What’s with the craze?

Target stores across the country are gearing up for Valentine’s Day with a limited-edition Stanley cup — and crowds of Stanley fans are fighting for, while stores are quickly selling out of, the coveted tumbler.

The Target-exclusive Valentine’s Day 40-ounce tumblers, which are part of Stanley’s “Galentine’s Connection,” have been selling out, both in-store and online, after their initial drop in late December, per People.

Various TikTok videos have shown groups of people clamoring for the limited-edition tumbler.

One TikTok shows a crowd of fans rushing to grab a hold of the prized Stanley. Even the warnings of two items per customer didn’t matter, as the stock of 40-ounce tumblers “sold out in less than four minutes,” user victoria_robino_26 said in the TikTok.

Another TikTok video shows shoppers rushing in and “getting trampled” to gain one of the specialty containers, user jazzedbyjaz said.

In addition, dozens of Stanley enthusiasts are even willing to camp outside for the products. One TikTok video by whoslulugirl_2 shows the user waiting before 5 a.m. to grab a pink Stanley cup made in collaboration with Starbucks, which is only being sold in Target stores holding Starbucks locations. In the TikTok, the user claimed that these specialty cups were “literally gone in 20 seconds.”

What is a Stanley tumbler?

William Stanley Jr. created the company based on his namesake. According to the company’s website, he developed the now-popular cup back in 1913 by fusing “vacuum insulation and the strength of steel in one portable bottle, inventing the all-steel vacuum bottle.”

Since then, the company has expanded its cup sizes, ranging from as little as 6-ounce glass sets to as large as 96-ounce jugs. Despite multiple options, the company’s 40-ounce containers, called “The Quencher,” are the most popular forms of the cups.

The 40-ounce tumblers were released back in 2016 with little attention — but eventually, the cups near-singlehandedly grew the company from $70 million in annual revenue, to a $750 million phenomenon in just four years, per CNBC.

What’s with the craze for Stanley cups?

It’s clear that the company has its devoted fans to the 40-ounce tumbler, and Terence Reilly, the global president of the Stanley brand, has claimed the cups “has become an internet sensation over the last two years,” per PR Newswire.

He adds an explanation to this craze, saying, “With the new Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, we ensured it was still everything consumers love about the Quencher, plus new features that meet a variety of activity and hydration needs and fit into a more sustainable, less disposable lifestyle.”

Target has come out and stated that the limited-time cups have been sold out, as reported by CNN.

The bright pink and cherry red containers sold at the retail price of under $50, but if one wants to obtain one of these “Quenchers,” prices on eBay go up into the hundreds of dollars, if available.