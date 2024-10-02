Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center on May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Sean Combs, also known by his stage name, “P Diddy,” has been accused in more than 100 lawsuits involving allegations of rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation as new claims continue to emerge.

The Washington Post reported, “‘The biggest secret in the entertainment industry, that really wasn’t a secret at all, has finally been revealed to the world,’ said Tony Buzbee, one of the lead attorneys, at a Houston news conference. ‘The wall of silence has now been broken.’”

According to Buzbee, the alleged victims range in age from 9 to 38, with a roughly equal number of men and women making up the group of accusers, per The Washington Post.

The Texas attorney, Tony Buzbee, said that more than 3,000 individuals have come forward to his law firm with accusations against Combs. Buzbee is representing 120 accusers in the case against the American rapper, according to NBC News.

According to Fox News, Buzbee said the allegations of abuse date back to as early as 1991 with incidents continuing to get reported in 2024, claiming more than 30 years of alleged abuse of victims scattered around the United States. Reports have surfaced from states including California, Florida, Georgia and New York.

Among the allegations, 62% of the individuals involved identify as African American.

“According to Buzbee, more than half of the alleged victims reported their assault to police or at a hospital. Toxicology reports found that some of the alleged victims had horse tranquilizers in their system, he said. Combs and his associates will also be accused in these lawsuits of threatening victims to stay silent, and doling out $10,000 hush money payments,” per The Washington Post.

Combs pleads not guilty to the charges.

Erica Wolff, Combs attorney said, “He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation,” per Fox News.

Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he has been denied bail twice. On Sept. 16, he was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, fraud or coercion, and transporting individuals to engage in prostitution.

If you or a loved one is experiencing sexual assault or harassment, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit rainn.org.