As the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene continue to be felt across the South and as Florida braces for the arrival of Hurricane Milton, stories of heroic and selfless actions during this tumultuous season are capturing hearts nationwide.

One of the inspiring stories that’s gone viral involves a man risking his life by jumping into raging floodwaters to save a woman being swept away by the current.

According to People, Eddie Hunnell, a North Carolina resident, was staying at the River House Inn in Grassy Creek for his son’s wedding when his group was alerted that a woman was trapped in her house due to the rising floodwaters.

Rain from Hurricane Helene had drenched the area, leaving the inn without power and causing the nearby river to overflow.

Upon hearing about the trapped woman, Hunnell told People that he felt compelled to see if they could help her.

Video footage of the moment showed the woman, Lesley Worth, in her home, which was completely surrounded by water. The river was close to sweeping the house away and causing it to collapse on her.

Voices can be heard on the video urging Worth to jump into the floodwaters in the video.

“What was going through my head when that house started moving was, ‘She’s got to get out of that house. It’s going to collapse, and it’ll kill her,’” Hunnell told 9News Denver.

After jumping out of her home, Worth still faced danger as she struggled against the rapids to reach her husband, who was wading through the waters on the opposite side of the river.

Hunnell, who had found a canoe in an attempt to help, saw that Worth would not be able to make it on her own. Her husband, who did not have a life jacket, was also in danger.

Unable to maneuver the canoe to her, Hunnell, who was wearing a life jacket, decided to jump into the water after her.

“I couldn’t watch her just float by … so I jumped in,” Hunnell said.

Cries of fear can be heard from onlookers on the video as Hunnell made his move. He was able to grab Worth and drag her to safety. Both Hunnell and Worth made it back to shore, shaken but unharmed.

Later, the Worths joined Hunnell and his family at his son’s wedding rehearsal dinner, per 9News Denver. The gravity of his actions did not hit Hunnell until that night, when he realized how close he came to losing his life.

“There’s so many disastrous stories, people are looking for something good to come out of it, and this is one of them,” Hunnell told 9News Denver.