Photo gallery: Milton’s misery

Damage from Hurricane Milton will complicate an already difficult cleanup effort in Florida, as the state reels from multiple storms in the past month.
Milton made landfall Wednesday evening around Siesta Key, Florida, and then moved across the state toward Cape Canaveral.
Tampa Bay, where Hurricane Milton was initially predicted to make landfall, was spared a direct hit, according to The Associated Press.
Still, photos of damage done to the Tampa Bay Rays stadium, Tropicana Field, have emerged as the most memorable images from the storm so far.
High winds shredded the dome’s roof, leading debris to fall onto the field.
Here are other photos showing the damage Hurricane Milton left in its wake.