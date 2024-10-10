Photo gallery: Milton’s misery

Damage from Hurricane Milton will complicate an already difficult cleanup effort in Florida, as the state reels from multiple storms in the past month.

Milton made landfall Wednesday evening around Siesta Key, Florida, and then moved across the state toward Cape Canaveral.

Tampa Bay, where Hurricane Milton was initially predicted to make landfall, was spared a direct hit, according to The Associated Press.

Still, photos of damage done to the Tampa Bay Rays stadium, Tropicana Field, have emerged as the most memorable images from the storm so far.

High winds shredded the dome’s roof, leading debris to fall onto the field.

Here are other photos showing the damage Hurricane Milton left in its wake.

Houses lie in ruins after sustaining tornado and flood damage from Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Matlacha, Fla. | Marta Lavandier

This photo provided by Orange County Fire Rescue Department shows OCFRD along with OCSO working on water rescues after Hurricane Milton early Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, near Orlando, Fla. | Orange County Fire Rescue Department via AP)

Ron Rook, who said he was looking for people in need of help or debris to clear, walks through windy and rainy conditions on a deserted street in downtown Tampa, Fla., during the approach of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. | Rebecca Blackwell

Joe Lindquist, 32, of St. Petersburg, walks over bricks near a fallen crane along 1st Avenue South near the Tampa Bay Times offices in St. Petersburg, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, as Hurricane Milton's strong winds tore through the area. | Chris Urso

Small boats rest on a pier after they were unmoored during Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Fort Myers, Fla. | Marta Lavandier

A damaged mobile home stands in Harbor Lights Club, a mobile home park, on Long Bayou in St. Petersburg, Fla., after Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. | Tampa Bay Times via Associated Press

Kiteboarders take advantage of strong winds as outer bands of Hurricane Milton approach, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Surfside, Fla. | Wilfredo Lee

A car is submerged in flood water at an apartment complex in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. | Mike Stewart

A firetruck drives through a flooded street due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. | Tampa Bay Times via Associated Press

People are rescued from an apartment complex in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. | Mike Stewart

A man and child leave a rescue boat after high flood waters entered their apartment in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. | Mike Stewart

A construction crane fell over into an office building that houses the Tampa Bay Times headquarters, after Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. | Tampa Bay Times via Associated Press

A water rescue boat moves in flood waters at an apartment complex in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. | Mike Stewart

An aerial view of Tropicana Field's shredded roof in downtown St. Petersburg, Fla., in the wake of Hurricane Milton early Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. | MAX CHESNES

Debris left over from Hurricane Helene is pictured on the side of a road near Bahia Beach, in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 in Ruskin, Fla. | Luis Santana

A water rescue boat moves in floodwaters at an apartment complex in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. | Mike Stewart

Floodwaters sit in an apartment complex where people are being rescued in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. | Mike Stewart

A water rescue team member walks through floodwaters at an apartment complex in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. | Mike Stewart