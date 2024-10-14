The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the skyline of downtown Atlanta.

While coming of age, Generation Z experienced a worldwide pandemic and nationwide political unrest and are now entering the economy during record inflation and high cost of living, giving them a unique perspective on how the country’s future should be managed.

In 2022, Generation Z voted more in their first midterm election than any other generation. As of the 2024 presidential election, there will be an estimated 41 million legal voting-age citizens.

A study by Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation last year found that Gen Z’s No. 1 hope was to make enough money to live comfortably. Aligned with that goal, 32% aspire to own a home one day, but “64% say financial resources are a barrier to achieving their future goals and aspirations.”

Even with a lack of housing supply to meet the market demands, high mortgage rates and housing prices, Americans are still moving. In 2023, 25.6 million Americans moved throughout the country, according to a HireAHelper moving migration report.

Political divide and social issues influence relocation

Deciding where to live based on personal political beliefs has become a more prominent factor for movers in recent years as the country seems more polarized.

“Many Americans are moving because of political differences and gun control issues, among other reasons,” Ron Resha, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Realty, told Newsweek. “As opinions get more divided and laws change, some folks want to live in places that match their beliefs.

“People are looking for places that make them feel secure and comfortable, and this could affect the upcoming political election depending on party preferences,” Resha added.

A recent report by Redfin cited abortion access as a factor Gen Z considers when moving states. Of those who plan on moving soon, 7% said they want to live where abortion is legal and accessible, and some people say they are moving solely for that purpose.

“Broken down by political affiliation, more than one-third (35%) of respondents who plan to vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election want to live in a place where abortion is legal, while 45% of Trump voters don’t want to live in such a place,” according to the report. “Three-quarters (75%) of Kamala Harris voters want to live in such a place, and 13% don’t want to.”

Affordability and community draw Gen Z

According to a Commercial Cafe study, in 2024, some areas of the country offer more “potential benefits” to Zoomers in terms of affordability, community and enjoyment compared to others.

Top five cities for Gen Z:

Atlanta, Georgia. Minneapolis, Minnesota. Boston, Massachusetts. Austin, Texas. Columbus, Ohio.

Redfin reported in a press release in January that only 26.3% of Gen Zers own a home, so the majority are moving into rental properties. Having been born between 1997 and 2012 and being the youngest generation in adulthood, they are expected to become the largest renter demographic by 2030, according to Arbor Realty Trust.

“Gen Z adults acknowledge the benefits of renting, citing flexibility (76%), being close to the ‘action’ (65%), and less stress than owning (63%) as positives,” according to a 2022 Freddie Mac report. “One in three Gen Z adults (34%) say homeownership at any point seems out of reach financially — which rises slightly to 35% of Black respondents and more to 50% of Hispanic respondents.”