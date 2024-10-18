Houthi supporters raise a poster of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israeli troops in Gaza, during an anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Yahya Sinwar, a senior Hamas leader, was confirmed killed in an unplanned operation by the Israel Defense Forces, officials revealed.

Sinwar was a lead instigator of the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks on Israel, which triggered the ongoing war. The attacks resulted in around 1,200 deaths and 250 people being taken hostage, per The Associated Press. Israeli officials had vowed to hold him accountable.

The IDF encountered Sinwar by chance during a clash with Hamas fighters in southern Gaza. His body was discovered in the rubble after the battle. Israeli officials confirmed it was him by analyzing dental records and fingerprints and by running DNA tests.

Sinwar’s death adds uncertainty to the war between Israel and Hamas, which has already claimed more than 42,000 Palestinian lives, according to reports. Some hope his death could create an opportunity to reopen negotiations with Hamas and secure the release of the remaining hostages.

President Joe Biden called Sinwar’s death a “good day for the world” and expressed hope it could lead to a cease-fire.

“Now’s the time to move on,” Biden told reporters, per The Associated Press. “Move toward a cease-fire in Gaza, make sure that we move in a direction that we’re able to make things better for the whole world.”

“It’s time for this war to end and bring these hostages home,” he continued. “That’s what we’re ready to do.”

Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone to congratulate Israel and discuss how to leverage the opportunity for peace.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Sinwar had refused negotiations for weeks, but his death may open a new path forward.

“We now see an opportunity with him having been removed from the battlefield, being removed from the leadership of Hamas, and we want to seize that opportunity,” Miller said.

However, both Hamas and Israeli officials have suggested that fighting may continue.

Khalil al-Hayya, deputy chief of Hamas, said hostages would not be released until Israeli troops withdraw from Palestine, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Sinwar’s death is the third in a series of high-profile killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders in recent months. Despite these losses, Hamas official Basem Naim said the group’s operations would continue.

“Hamas becomes stronger and more popular with each elimination of its leaders,” Naim said, per The Jerusalem Post. “It hurts to lose people, especially unique leaders like Yahya Sinwar, but we are sure we will win in the end.”

According to The Associated Press, Netanyahu said Israel had “settled its account” with Sinwar but added, “The task before us is not yet complete.”