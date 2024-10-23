In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency workers clear the rubble after Russia attacked the city with guided bombs overnight in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that North Korean troops have gone to Russia.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said North Korean troops have gone to Russia. If they end up joining the war in Ukraine on Russia’s behalf, Austin said it will have impacts in Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

“What exactly they’re doing? Left to be seen,” Austin told reporters at a press conference in Rome on Wednesday.

North Korea is a close ally to Russia. Noting that North Korea has provided arms and munitions to Russia, Austin said sending troops is the next step. Analysts are continuously working to obtain more information.

“This is an indication that he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) may be even in more trouble than most people realize,” said Austin, explaining Putin went to Iran to get additional weapons already, too. If the troops are there to join the war, it shows Putin is “making a move to get more people.”

Austin did not note the number of troops U.S. intelligence had been made aware of or their possible next steps.

The day before Austin’s comments, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said the Pentagon was looking into reports of North Korean troops.

“This development would mark a dangerous and highly concerning development,” Ryder said Tuesday.

A report issued earlier this month from South Korea’s National Intelligence Service also indicated troops from North Korea had dispatched forces to Russia.

This report said around 1,500 North Korean forces were in Russia. It also said the troops were expected to go to the front lines after completing adaption training (the U.S. defense secretary said it was not yet clear why the North Korean soldiers were in Russia).

The Washington Post reported a Wednesday briefing from the intelligence agency to South Korean lawmakers indicated the total number of troops from North Korea moved into Russia had reached around 3,000.

According to The New York Times, Ukrainian officials say the troops are headed toward Ukraine. The Ukrainian defense minister reportedly said he thinks North Korean troops will arrive in Kursk — a Russian territory currently occupied by Ukraine.

A Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said the news about the deployment of North Korean troops was a “colossal work of the media propaganda,” per The Washington Post.

Austin gave his comments about North Korean troops making it to Russia after his fourth visit to Ukraine as Defense secretary. He met with Ukrainian officials, including Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

New security package for Ukraine

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Ryder said Austin announced a new security package while in Kyiv. It gives Ukraine $400 million for rocket systems, anti-tank weapons, armed vehicles and other capabilities.

While in Ukraine, Austin delivered a speech to the Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine, reaffirming America’s commitment to the country.

Calling it a “hinge in history,” Austin said, “we must continue to face, to squarely face, the specter of an aggressive Russia — backed by other autocrats from North Korea and Iran.”

“If Ukraine falls under Putin’s boot, all of Europe will fall under Putin’s shadow,” he continued.

What is the status of the war in Ukraine?

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia had seen around 115,000 Russians killed and 500,000 wounded, according to The New York Times. A U.S. official estimated around 57,500 Ukrainians have been killed and 250,000 are wounded.

“Going into the fall, the questions are whether Ukraine can defend the Russian territory it captured and whether Russia’s troops can continue on the offensive without a pause to rearm and regroup,” wrote Andrew E. Kramer for the Times. “The answers will help determine both the future of the war and any potential peace deal.”

Amid the reports of North Korea sending troops to Russia, South Korea is reportedly considering sending arms to Ukraine. According to The Associated Press, a senior South Korean presidential official said the country could send both defensive and offensive weapons.