Photo gallery: Deadly flooding devastates Valencia, Spain

More than 150 people died in Spain this week as the country dealt with unprecedented flooding.

Flash floods hit the Valencia region after intense rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Since the rain came after a long drought, the natural absorption process was disrupted, leading to deadly consequences, per The Associated Press.

“Rushing water turned narrow streets into death traps and spawned rivers that tore through homes and businesses, sweeping away cars, people and everything else in its path. The floods demolished bridges and left roads unrecognizable,” the article said.

Here are some photos of the flood damage. Rescue efforts are still underway, as the Deseret News previously reported.

A man stands among flooded cars piled up in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. | Manu Fernandez

A man cleans his house affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Manu Fernandez

Flooded cars are piled up in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Manu Fernandez

People pick up goods in a supermarket affected by the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. | Manu Fernandez

A woman walks past a piled-up car after a flooding in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. | Manu Fernandez

People walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Alberto Saiz

Members of the Spanish Guardia Civil carry the body of a person who died during floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. | Alberto Saiz

Residents look at cars piled up after being swept away by floods in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Alberto Saiz

People walk along the road after leaving their homes flooded by the floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Alberto Saiz

A man reacts in front of houses affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Manu Fernandez