Photo gallery: Deadly flooding devastates Valencia, Spain

More than 150 people died in Spain this week as the country dealt with unprecedented flooding.
Flash floods hit the Valencia region after intense rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Since the rain came after a long drought, the natural absorption process was disrupted, leading to deadly consequences, per The Associated Press.
“Rushing water turned narrow streets into death traps and spawned rivers that tore through homes and businesses, sweeping away cars, people and everything else in its path. The floods demolished bridges and left roads unrecognizable,” the article said.
Here are some photos of the flood damage. Rescue efforts are still underway, as the Deseret News previously reported.