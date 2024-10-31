Hamida Mokhtar prices merchandise at The Theatrical Shop, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

For the first time in more than eight decades, families in Des Moines, Iowa, will spend Halloween evening trick-or-treating.

Children there usually take to the streets before Halloween on “Beggars’ Night,” a local holiday designed with community safety in mind.

This year, Beggars’ Night was moved to Oct. 31 due to bad weather, enabling history to be made.

“To my knowledge, (Beggars’ Night) has never been moved or canceled since it was established after Halloween in 1938,” Jen Schulte, assistant city manager for Des Moines, told The Associated Press.

Des Moines trick-or-treating

The Beggars’ Night tradition in Iowa began after Des Moines leaders raised concerns about Halloween-related mischief.

The city wanted to promote “wholesome fun for kids,” per the AP.

On Beggars’ Night, just as on Halloween, kids go door-to-door seeking candy. But before they get a sweet treat, they’re generally expected to tell a joke.

“Initially, children were encouraged to sing a song, recite poetry and offer some other kind of entertainment, but over time a joke became the most common offering,” The Associated Press reported.

Beggars’ Night is typically celebrated on Oct. 30, the day before Halloween, the article said.

Weird Halloween laws

Des Moines is not the only U.S. city with notable Halloween-related rules.

Elsewhere, there are policies in place setting a maximum age for trick-or-treaters, as well as curfews, according to Justia.

Some cities even prohibit certain costumes. For example, a town in Missouri won’t allow costumes with corsets, while a law in Alabama says you can’t impersonate a member of the clergy.

In Forsyth, Illinois, trick-or-treaters could face a $750 fine if they go asking for candy at a house with its porch light off, per Illinois Policy.