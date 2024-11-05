In this image made from AP video, Mount Lewotobi Lake-Laki spews volcanic smoke as village affected by its eruption is seen in the foreground in East Flores, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Thousands were evacuated and nine people were reported dead amid volcanic activity on the Indonesian island of Flores. Rescue operations are ongoing as the country braces for more possible eruptions.

The volcano erupted at Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in the dead of night of Sunday, sending massive plumes of ash thousands of feet into the air and launching debris into nearby villages, causing widespread destruction. The volcanic activity also triggered several earthquakes across the area.

This is the latest eruption to affect the region in recent weeks. According to The Associated Press, Mount Marapi, one of the country’s most active volcanoes, erupted on Oct. 27, though there were no reports of casualties.

The Indonesian islands sit along the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates frequently shift and collide, leading to significant volcanic and seismic activity.

Officials have warned residents that increased volcanic activity could result in more destruction. The country remains on high alert.

A video shared by The Associated Press includes an interview with a villager affected by the eruption. She described how her family was startled awake by a loud explosion.

“We woke up and saw a big light like a lamp glowing from the top of the mountain and suddenly there were many sounds hitting the zinc (roof of the house) above,” she said.

Evacuation efforts are ongoing. Per Reuters, around 2,500 residents have been evacuated, but authorities are working to relocate approximately 13,500 more across eight villages in the region.

“We plan to temporarily evacuate the residents until it’s safe for them to return to their villages,” Heronimus Lamawuran, spokesperson of East Flores regional government, told Reuters.

“We deployed more trucks along with military and police personnel to help evacuations on Tuesday,” he said.

Residents are being moved to schools, temporary shelters and nearby villages.

Initial reports on Sunday’s eruption estimated 10 deaths but that number was later revised to nine. At least 63 people were injured, and around 2,384 homes and 25 schools were damaged.