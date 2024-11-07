The icon for the video-sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa.

Canada has told TikTok to pack up its offices in the country because of national security risks. But Canadians will still be able to use the app.

“The government is not blocking Canadians’ access to the TikTok application or their ability to create content,” Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in a release issued Wednesday. “The decision to use a social media application or platform is a personal choice.

But Champagne also said the order to dissolve TikTok in Canada was to address risks found after a national security review was conducted of ByteDance — TikTok’s parent company headquartered in China. Specific risks the review found are not discussed by Champagne in the release.

“The decision was based on the information and evidence collected over the course of the review and on the advice of Canada’s security and intelligence community and other government partners,” said the release.

The social media giant vowed to fight Canada in court.

“Shutting down TikTok’s Canadian offices and destroying hundreds of well-paying local jobs is not in anyone’s best interest, and today’s shutdown order will do just that,” said TikTok in a statement. “We will challenge this order in court. The TikTok platform will remain available for creators to find an audience, explore new interests and for businesses to thrive.”

Champagne said the government made its decision in accordance with the Investment Act. He said this piece of legislation allows the government to review foreign investments that may pose risk to national security.

“While Canada continues to welcome foreign direct investment, the government will act decisively when investments threaten our national security,” said Champagne.

Zooming out

Canada isn’t the only country looking at alleged national security risks posed by TikTok. There was a bipartisan law passed by Congress that stipulates TikTok needs to be sold from ByteDance within six months or it will be removed from the app store.

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, was one of the most vocal advocates of this law.

The fate of this law is in the hands of the court.

Other countries like Australia are considering legislation to prevent anyone under 16 from getting on social media.