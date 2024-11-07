On Wednesday night, more than 40 monkeys broke out of a research facility in South Carolina, and police are working to find and round them up.

The primates escaped from an Alpha Genesis facility in Yemassee, and as of mid-morning Thursday, none of the monkeys had been captured, per CBS.

In a statement, the Yemassee Police Department said that “traps have been set up and thermal imaging cameras are being used in an effort to locate the fugitive monkeys,” per CBS.

Police have told residents that in order to prevent the monkeys from entering their homes, they should lock their doors and windows, per USA Today.

Police have also advised that if someone sees one of the monkeys, they shouldn’t approach them but they should immediately call 911.

In an update Thursday morning, police said, “We want to assure the community that there is no health risk associated with these animals,” per CBS.

Where did the monkeys escape from?

According to its website, Alpha Genesis “provides the highest quality nonhuman primate products and bio-research services world-wide.”

Alpha Genesis’ “staff of veterinary technicians and animal specialists work with cynomolgus, rhesus and capuchin monkeys,” per CBS.

According to NBC, Alpha Genesis works with primates to conduct clinical trials, specifically on treatments for brain disease disorder, and has “one of the largest and most comprehensive nonhuman primate facilities, designed specifically for monkeys, in the United States.”

Alpha Genesis personnel are working with the police to recapture the monkeys.

It is unknown how the monkeys escaped from the facility or what trial the fugitive monkeys were a part of, per USA Today.