This image provided by the New York City Police Department shows a man wanted for questioning in connection to the investigation of the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

Law enforcement are sprawled across New York City searching for the unidentified man suspected of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The New York Times reported the suspect’s name is still unknown and he remains at large as of Friday morning.

Thompson was killed early Wednesday morning while he walked from his hotel to the company’s annual investor conference, per The Associated Press. The outlet said New York City police currently believe it is a targeted attack.

A person wearing black with a backpack allegedly shot Thompson with a pistol that may have had a silencer, The Guardian reported. The suspect appeared to have dashed to an alley where there was an e-bike and took off into Central Park.

“From watching the video, it does seem that he’s proficient in the use of firearms as he was able to clear the malfunctions pretty quickly,” Joseph Kenny, NYPD chief of detectives, told The Guardian. According to The New York Post, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said law enforcement was “on the right road to apprehending him (the suspect).”

On the third day of the search for the suspect, here’s what to know.

Why haven’t law enforcement found the suspect yet?

A senior law enforcement official told The New York Times it was difficult to find the suspect because investigators haven’t yet seen a full photo of his face unobscured by a mask or a hood. He apparently headed toward Central Park after allegedly killing Thompson — there aren’t cameras in parts of the park. They think he may have dropped a water bottle at the scene of the crime, but the fingerprint on the bottle was smudged. The Times said this means the print can’t be used to identify the man.

A New York police officer stands on 54th Street outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. | Stefan Jeremiah

Have the police found anything else?

Investigators spoke to CNN anonymously about the investigation. They said the water bottle might offer DNA. Apparently, an official told the outlet a man wearing a mask and a hood bought a water bottle and two power bars at a Starbucks near the scene minutes before the shooting.

Related Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO prompts discussion of insurance practices

The New York Post reported investigators are “days away from DNA results” from the water bottle and a Starbucks coffee cup.

Investigators also told CNN detectives found a phone that may belong to the man suspected of the shooting. It’s possible the phone could be used to collect fingerprints or DNA — or give information about communication before the shooting.

Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” were found on the ammunition. These are words used by people critical of the insurance industry.

What do police know about the suspect?

According to The Associated Press, investigators think the man suspected of killing Thompson may have taken a bus from Atlanta to New York last month. They believe he used a fake New Jersey identification card and at some point, checked into a hostel.