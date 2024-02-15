Kansas City officials say parade shooting was not linked to terrorism

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves announced Thursday that the Super Bowl parade shooting is not believed to be linked to terrorism or “homegrown extremism.”

“This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire,” she said at a news conference, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

That gunfire led to the death of one woman, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, and injured more than 20 others, including at least 11 children, according to NBC News.

Three people believed to be the shooters are in custody, and two of them are juveniles, Graves said Thursday.

During the same news conference, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said that the challenges facing those working to keep the public safe include the “modification of firearms” and the availability of semiautomatic weapons, per The Washington Post.

“We are seeing more things with a lot of people getting hit even unintentionally. I’m not going to get ahead of the facts here, but it is something that I think is a very real concern,” he said.

Wednesday’s shooting in Kansas City took place about 30 minutes after the parade and rally in honor of the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs had concluded. No players or coaches were physically harmed, but some described being emotionally shaken in social media posts calling for prayers for the victims and for the whole community, as the Deseret News previously reported.

In his own post about the parade shooting, President Joe Biden called on policymakers to take action to end gun violence.

“It is time to act. That’s where I stand. And I ask the country to stand with me. To make your voice heard in Congress so we finally act to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning them or handling them,” he wrote.

