Looking for Presidents Day savings? Here are the best deals on Amazon

Presidents Day weekend is mere hours away, and savvy shoppers everywhere are gearing up for one of the biggest sales events of the year.

With retailers slashing prices on everything from electronics to home goods, this weekend is the perfect time to snag many of the items you’ve had your eye on.

Amazon’s Presidents Day sale began earlier this week and lasts through Monday, Feb. 19. Whether you’re in the market for gadgets, outdoor gear or household essentials, Amazon likely has something for you.

With discounts ranging anywhere from 10% to 80% off, now is the right time to click buy.

In order to help you get the most out of your Presidents Day weekend shopping, we scoured Amazon to find the best deals available during the holiday weekend.

Here’s what we found:

If you have been looking into buying any type of Amazon device, Presidents Day weekend is a good opportunity to secure discounts.

Amazon is currently offering many of its tech products — including Fire tablets and Ring doorbell cameras — for up to 40% off. If you’ve ever road tripped with children, then you know that a Fire tablet for kids can be a lifesaver.

Here are a few of the best deals on Amazon devices that we could find:



If you’re looking for deals on electronics but Amazon products aren’t your preference, there are plenty of other name-brand tech items on sale this weekend.

From Apple Airpods to various types of tablets, here are a few tech sales worth looking into:



Spring will be here before we know it, so Presidents Day weekend is a great time to stock up on some fun accessories for outdoor activities — especially with huge savings to be had.

If you’re looking to join the pickleball craze or to find new ways to exercise, here are a few deals that you might enjoy:



If you’ve been itching for a home refresh or are looking for appliances that will make life easier, Presidents Day weekend is a great time to shop.

From Malouf bedroom sets to Instant Pot kitchen appliances, here are the best home and kitchen deals we could find:



In addition to electronics, outdoor gear and home appliances, Amazon has sales on a variety of other categories. Find additional Presidents Day Sale items here.

