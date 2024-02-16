‘Sickness brings families together’: Prince Harry comments on his father’s cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry is speaking publicly about his father, King Charles III, for the first time since the monarch announced his cancer diagnosis.

Harry returned to the U.K. briefly last week in the wake of his father’s diagnosis. He is now in Canada with his wife, Meghan Markle, for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go celebrations.

In a prerecorded interview with Will Reeve of “Good Morning America,” Harry shared his response to hearing the news of his father’s cancer diagnosis.

“I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry told Reeve when asked about his reaction to the news.

“Look, I love my family,” Harry continued. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

When asked about his outlook on Charles’ health, Harry said, “That stays between me and him.” But he noted his outlook on how illness can impact family relationships.

“Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, again, the strength of the family unit coming together,” Harry said. “So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy.”

Harry also commented on the geographical distance between him and Charles, and how he plans to manage that while his father is sick.

“I have my own family, as we all do. My family and my life in California is as it is. I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

In light of his father’s cancer diagnosis, the duke flew to the U.K. for about one day to visit.

“Hopefully (Harry) will bring the grandchildren at some point too, as that would be lovely for all of them,” a source told People at the time.

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

On Feb. 5, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer.” The monarch’s cancer was identified while he underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate. It is understood Charles does not have prostate cancer.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement.

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6



📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

The statement continued: “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Charles has not announced any plans to step down in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.