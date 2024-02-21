U.S. vetoed cease-fire in Gaza. What’s next?

The U.S. vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have demanded for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip Tuesday.

According to The New York Times, “It was the third time Washington wielded its veto to block a resolution demanding a stop to fighting in Gaza, underlining America’s isolation in its continued, forceful backing of Israel.”

The vote was 13-1, with the United Kingdom abstaining from voting, during the 15-member Security Council vote. The U.S. agreed that “urgent action” was needed but argued that the current resolution would “negatively impact” current hostage negotiations, The Associated Press reported.

More than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, and around 1,200 Israelis have been killed.

What do we know about the proposed resolution?

In the proposed U.S. resolution, it “would do what this text does not — pressure Hamas to take the hostage deal that is on the table and help secure a pause that allows humanitarian assistance to reach Palestinian civilians in desperate need,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told AP.

It also warns Israel not to invade the southern city of Rafah, where many Palestinian refugees have fled since Oct. 7.

“Examine your conscience, how history will judge you,” Algeria’s envoy Amar Bendjama said in response to the veto, per BBC.

Israel has expressed considerations for a possible cease-fire but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is “committed to continuing the war until we achieve all of its goals,” per BBC.

What happens next?

Hamas leaders will be in Cairo to discuss more about the agreements.

“We want a deal very much and we know we need to pay prices. But Hamas’ demands are disconnected from reality — delusional,” Gal Hirsch, Israel’s coordinator for captives and the missing, told CNN.

