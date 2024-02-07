Jury convicts mother of Michigan school shooter in first case of its kind

A Michigan jury convicted the mother of a convicted school shooter of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in the first case of its kind. The conviction marks the first time a parent in the U.S. was held directly responsible for a child carrying out a mass attack at a school.

Jennifer Crumbley’s son, Ethan Crumbley, was convicted of killing four students in 2021 at Oxford High School.

What prosecutors say: Prosecutors argued that Crumbley “had a duty under state law to prevent her son, who was 15 at the time, from harming others,” The Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors also “accused her of being negligent in allowing her son to have a gun, and ignoring warning signs,” BBC reported.

She and her husband, James Crumbley, were “the first parents in the U.S. to be charged in a mass school shooting committed by their child,” per AP.

James Crumbley’s trial begins in March.

About the case: Juror deliberations took 11 hours and “became a lightning rod for issues of parental responsibility.”



Jennifer Crumbley was convicted on four counts of involuntary manslaughter — one for each of the four students her son shot to death, per The New York Times.

“We all know that this is one of the hardest things you’ve ever done,” Judge Cheryl Matthews of the Oakland County Circuit Court told jurors after the verdict was read, per the Times.

According to ABC News, on Nov. 30, 2021, school staff expressed concerns “about a violent drawing of a gun, bullet and wounded man” on one of Ethan Crumbley’s math assignments. After a 12-minute discussion with his parents, staff agreed that he could stay at the school. That afternoon was when he committed the deadly shooting.

The case centered on Jennifer Crumbley’s knowledge that the family had possession of a 9mm handgun, a gun which Ethan Crumbley had fired when he was with her at a shooting range days before the attack, per ABC News.

She now faces up to 15 years in prison.

Her sentencing hearing is set for April 9.

How the Crumbley charges differ from other cases

This isn’t the first time a parent has been charged in a shooting committed by their children, but it is the first time for a parent to be charged in a mass school shooting, CNN reported.

Judge Michael Riordan wrote in an opinion, per CNN, that the court doesn’t want to set a precedent in “criminally” punishing people for “subar, odd, or eccentric parenting,” but wrote, “before us is the unusual case.”

He continued, “EC was extraordinarily troubled, yet defendants nonetheless provided him with a handgun and, despite having discrete, disturbing evidence that EC contemplated harming others, did nothing when confronted with that evidence.”

What we know about the Michigan shooting

On the afternoon of Nov. 30, 2021, Ethan Crumbley removed the 9mm handgun from his backpack and shot 10 students and one teacher — killing four people and injuring seven people, ABC News reported.

Now 17, he pleaded guilty as an adult to murder, terrorism and other crimes and received a sentence of life in prison without parole in December, per NBC News.

The victims who died were:

Madisyn Baldwin, 17.

Tate Myre, 16.

Justin Shilling, 17.

Hana St. Juliana, 14.

