5 Marines confirmed dead after helicopter crash in Southern California

After going missing on Tuesday, five Marines from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing have been declared dead.

The Marines were taking part in a training exercise flying from Creech Air Force Base in Clark County, Nevada, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, according to CBS News.

The helicopter, a CH-53E Super Stallion, last reported its location at 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Per CNN, the helicopter was then found Wednesday morning in Pine Valley, California, in the mountainous regions east of San Diego.

In a statement released on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said, “These pilots and crewmembers were serving a calling greater than self and were proud to do so. We will forever be grateful for their call to duty and selfless service. To the families of our fallen Marines, we send our deepest condolences and commit to ensuring your support and care during this incredibly difficult time.”

Update: The five 3rd MAW Marines have been confirmed deceased.



February 8, 2024

President Joe Biden also issued a statement from The White House about the crash. He said, “Jill and I are heartbroken at the loss of five U.S. Marines, whose aircraft crashed while flying from Nevada to California during a routine training mission. As the Department of Defense continues to assess what occurred, we extend our deepest condolences to their families, their squadron, and the U.S. Marine Corps as we grieve the loss of five of our nation’s finest warriors.”

Per the release on X, the identities of the deceased servicemen will not be released until 24 hours after their next-of-kin have been notified. And according to NBC News, efforts are underway to recover their remains.