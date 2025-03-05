Clocks on the sales floor of Mt. Olympus Clock Shop in Millcreek on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

It’s almost time to advance your clocks by an hour. Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 9.

Will this be the last time we change our clocks? Maybe in some states.

State lawmakers across the country have introduced legislation to eliminate yearly time changes, but the proposals have been met with mixed reaction, per News Center Maine.

The Utah Senate blocked a time change bill just this week, despite the fact that Utahns support doing away with biannual clock adjustments, as the Deseret News previously reported.

As it stands, states looking to make changes have to navigate federal rules related to time.

“States can only request to observe standard time year-round (only two states have done this)," the article said. “In most cases, (proposed) bills would put the state on daylight saving time permanently only if Congress would allow it.”

Here is a look at the history of daylight saving time, and how it could change in the future.

When is daylight saving time 2025?

Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 2 a.m.

Your smartphone and computer should automatically adjust to the time change, but you will need to manually advance other clocks by an hour.

Why do we have daylight saving time?

Benjamin Franklin is credited with proposing daylight saving time during the 18th century, per The New York Times. Franklin felt he was wasting early hours of daylight in bed and figured getting an earlier start would economize candle consumption at night.

The United States first adopted the concept during World War I to preserve fuel. But it was swiftly abandoned because farmers, who work in the morning light, were unhappy with the change.

During World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt brought daylight saving time back, but several states and cities chose not to observe it. Confusion followed.

There were “cities observing Daylight Saving Time surrounded by rural areas that are not, and no one can tell what time it is anywhere,” said Michael Downing, author of “Spring Forward: The Annual Madness of Daylight Saving Time,” per Time.

In light of the confusion, President Lyndon B. Johnson enacted The Uniform Time Act in 1966, establishing standard time across the country.

In 1986, the U.S. returned to daylight saving time for seven months every year, per Time. Then in 2005, daylight saving time was extended to eight months a year.

Is daylight saving time ending in Utah?

Utahns will still lose an hour of sleep to daylight saving time in 2025.

A Utah bill pushing for year-round standard time was shut down on Tuesday by the Senate, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The bill, HB120, sponsored by Joseph Elison, R-Toquerville, previously passed the Utah House in February.

Will the U.S. get rid of daylight saving time in 2025?

President Donald Trump has expressed interest in eliminating biannual time changes.

“The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation,” the president wrote on his social media site, Truth Social, in December.

Just over 40 days into his second term in office, Trump has yet to move to eliminate daylight saving time.

Several states, including Arkansas, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, have introduced bills to opt out of daylight saving time, per The Hill.

Hawaii and Arizona are currently the only two states that do not observe daylight saving time, per Forbes.

When do we switch back to standard time?

In states that observe daylight saving time, clocks will turn back to standard time on Sunday, Nov. 2.