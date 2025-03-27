Mountain bikers ride along the Bonneville Shoreline trail in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

KEY POINTS Utah Sens. Curtis and Lee have introduced the Bonneville Shoreline Trail Feasibility Study Act.

This act aims to gain national designation for the Bonneville Shoreline Trail by studying its eligibility.

When all connected the trail reaches from the Utah-Idaho border to Nephi.

Utah Sens. John Curtis and Mike Lee introduced a new bill this week to hopefully make the Bonneville Shoreline Trail a National Scenic Trail.

The Bonneville Shoreline Trail Feasibility Study Act would have the trail studied to evaluate whether it qualifies to become a National Scenic Trail or receive a different designation under the National Trails System.

This is the first formal step towards gaining statutory authority for preservation, maintenance and public access.

Curtis said that the trail provides recreational access for more than 80% of Utah’s population on the Wasatch Front.

“Utahns love this trail, and with this bill, we’re taking proactive action to ensure it becomes eligible for federal resources — so we can preserve public access, protect the landscape, and finish what we started,” the Senator added.

The bill has received support from Bonneville Shoreline Trail Committee, Trails Utah and Trust for Public Lands.

“This bill is a commonsense step toward recognizing the value the Bonneville Shoreline Trail already holds for so many Utahns. Conducting a feasibility study affirms what locals have known for years — this trail is worth understanding and preserving,” Lee said.

What is the Bonneville Shoreline Trail?

The Bonneville Shoreline Trail is a trail system for biking and hiking in Utah. It follow the shoreline of ancient Lake Bonneville, and runs through Cache, Box Elder, Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Utah counties.

Some sections of the trail are well-used and complete, other parts remain under development. When fully complete and connected the trail will stretch around 280 miles, reaching from the Utah-Idaho border to Nephi.

In order to become a part of the National Trails System, a study must be conducted. The designation is based on multiple factors such as geographic and cultural significance, public accessibility and sustainability and management potential.

If the path does qualify, it will then be eligible for federal funding for construction and maintenance, land acquisition tools and priority status for environmental protection and development.

The study would also help identify gaps in the trail, and would resolve potential conflicts with private development and infrastructure.