The holy month of Ramadan has come to an end.

Muslims who spent the past month fasting from sunrise to sundown are now celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of Ramadan.

“The day starts with performing a special prayer service at the mosque,” according to Harvard’s Pluralism Project. “After the prayer service, many mosques host festivals and carnivals with food, games, and rides for children, along with bazaars and other vendors.”

Here are images from 2025 Eid events around the world.

Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Chennai, India, Monday, March 31, 2025. | Mahesh Kumar A., Associated Press

Muslims share Eid al-Fitr greeting after attending Eid prayer, marking the end of the Muslim's holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the historical Sunehri Mosque, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, March 31, 2025. | Muhammad Sajjad, Associated Press

Muslims attend an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the Muslim's holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, March 31, 2025. | Anjum Naveed, Associated Press

Muslims attend an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the Muslim's holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the historical Sunehri Mosque, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, March 31, 2025. | Muhammad Sajjad, Associated Press

A Muslim boy performs with others an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the Muslim's holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, March 31, 2025. | Anjum Naveed, Associated Press

Iranian women perform Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the Muslims holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 31, 2025. | Vahid Salemi, Associated Press

Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, March 31, 2025. | Mahmud Hossain Opu, Associated Press

A baker prepares "maamoul" cookies for celebrations for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, March 30, 2025. | Hadi Mizban, Associated Press

A Muslim woman attends an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the Muslim's holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, March 31, 2025. | K.M. Chaudary, Associated Press

Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Bankra, Howrah district, India, Monday, March 31, 2025. | Bikas Das, Associated Press

Iranian women perform Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the Muslims holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 31, 2025. | Vahid Salemi, Associated Press

Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Feroz Shah Kotla Mosque in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 31, 2025. | Karma Bhutia, Associated Press

Kashmiri Muslim young girl pray during the Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Hazratbal shrine on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, March 31, 2025. | Mukhtar Khan, Associated Press