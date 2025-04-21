On Saturday, April 19, humanoid robots were put to the test as they participated in a half-marathon alongside thousands of flesh-and-blood competitors in Beijing, China.

In a video shared by NPR on Instagram, various-sized robots are shown making their way across the finish line in the very first robot half-marathon.

With a divider separating them from the human participants, the machines were supported by human navigators, operators and engineers along the course, reported The Associated Press.

While human participants followed conventional rules during the race, the machines were given tailored guidelines, including being able to make pit stops to switch batteries along the course, according to the Instagram post from NPR.

During the 13.1-mile race, the robots had to overcome slight slopes and winding roads on their path to the finish line, reported CNN.

Despite the fact that the more than 20 two-legged robots were far from keeping pace with skilled human runners, the half-marathon was meant to demonstrate China’s advances in humanoid technology.

A professor of computer science, AI and robotics at Oregon State University, Alan Fern, told CNN that he was “actually very impressed” that the robots were able to finish within the time limit, adding that he “would have bet that none of them would finish.”

A robot takes part in what is billed as the world's first robot half marathon during the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025. | Ng Han Guan, Associated Press

First across the finish line

The first humanoid to cross the finish line was Tien Kung Ultra, with a time of two hours, 40 minutes and 42 seconds, according to the Instagram post.

Tien Kung Ultra did run into a few problems along the course, including multiple battery changes and a helper needing to run alongside the machine, ready to catch it if it begins to fall, reported CNN.

“I don’t want to boast but I think no other robotics firms in the West have matched Tien Kung’s sporting achievements,” said Tang Jian, chief technology officer at Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center where the first place robot was created, according to CNN.

Awards were also given to the robots with the best endurance, best gait design and most innovative form, according to AP.