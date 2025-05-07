This image provided by Holly LaFavers shows boxes of Dum-Dums lollipops outside of Holly LaFavers' home, Monday, May 5, 2025, in Lexington, Ky.

One family got an unexpected sweet treat delivery in the form of stacks of boxes of Dum-Dums lollipops.

The surprise delivery was the result of an 8-year-old playing on his mom’s phone: He ordered 70,000 Dum-Dums suckers from Amazon.

According to NBC News, Holly LaFavers of Kentucky tried canceling the order, but it was already too late.

“He told me that he wanted to have a carnival, and he was ordering the Dum-Dums as prizes for his carnival,” LaFavers told NBC News. “Again, he was being friendly, he was being kind to his friends.”

That kindness cost $4,200.

She told ABC News that she lets her son Liam play on her phone as a reward and that he often adds things to her cart on Amazon but, until the massive Dum-Dums purchase, he had never placed an order.

“He knows he’s not allowed to push the (order) button,” she told ABC News. “Never has this happened before. He just likes to shop on there, window shop, I guess.”

She shared the story in a Facebook post explaining what happened.

Amazon ultimately agreed to refund the entire order.

“We’re glad we were able to work directly with this customer to turn a sticky situation into something sweet,” the company said in a statement to ABC News.