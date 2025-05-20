White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with children during a briefing for children during a Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Washington.

“How much candy does Trump eat a day?” and “if the president had a superpower what would it be?” are just some of the burning questions that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt fielded during a briefing with a group of children on Tuesday.

The mock briefing was a part of “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day” during which the White House hosted the kids of staffers and journalists.

Leavitt began the briefing by introducing herself to the room full of children, who were in the briefing room taking the seats normally filled by journalists.

“My job at the White House is to communicate the president’s message to the American people and to answer questions from journalists who work in this building everyday, many of whom are your moms and your dads,” Leavitt said.

She then gave an update on what President Donald Trump did on Tuesday, before opening the floor to questions. The group asked a variety of questions directed at Leavitt herself and about Trump. While most of the questions were fun and lighthearted, a few were a little more hard-hitting.

What questions did the kids ask about Trump?

One of the kids in the group asked Leavitt what Trump’s favorite food is, to which she said it is probably steak, adding that “he loves to eat a big beautiful steak.”

Leavitt was also asked what the president’s favorite ice cream is. The press secretary shared that she has seen him eat ice cream sundaes with chocolate sauce and toppings. She asked the group of children to raise their hands if they like ice cream sundaes and said “it’s a very popular policy position to have.”

While a lot of the questions asked were fun, there were a few of a more serious nature.

As the briefing wound down, one boy, asked “what is Trump going to do about climate change?”

Leavitt said that Trump cares a lot about the environment and that he wants to have the cleanest air and the cleanest water. She also spoke about energy and how Trump cares about energy independence and producing energy in the U.S.

Other questions included “what is the state of the border?” and “how many people has he fired?”

When asked “who is Donald Trump’s favorite president, besides himself?” Leavitt responded by saying “good question because it would be probably himself.” She did add that she thinks it would be George Washington.

One little girl asked Leavitt “How much candy does Trump eat a day?” to which the press secretary simply responded, “a good amount.”

To the question, “If the president had a superpower what would it be?” Leavitt said it would be to be able to snap his fingers and solve all of the country’s problems.

What questions did the kids ask Leavitt about herself?

Some of the questions asked by the junior “press corps” were directed toward Leavitt herself.

One of the girls asked Leavitt how she balances having a baby and working as the president’s press secretary. Leavitt started her answer by sharing that her baby boy was there with her mom and said “it is a challenge everyday but it is a blessing to have this opportunity and to be a mom.” She added that she has to work hard and rely on her support system in order to do it all.

Leavitt was also asked “What advice would you give to young girls who want to achieve their dreams?” The advice Leavitt gave was to work as hard as you possibly can and to pursue every opportunity that is given to you.

Another question that was asked was about what the “funnest” and “hardest” parts of Leavitt’s job are. She said she likes being in the briefing room answering questions, but added that’s also the hardest part of her job.

One of the kids asked Leavitt what her least favorite news outlet is. The press secretary laughed at the question and said “it depends on the day.”

